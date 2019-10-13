Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Jose Renato Montero M.D. Obituary
Jose Renato Montero, MD, age 78, of Oak Brook, former Pathologist at Glen Oaks and Hinsdale Hospitals; past President and member Bolivian Medical Society; beloved husband of Rosa Isabel, nee Butron; loving father of Vania (Adam) Montero Wit, Alex Renato (Maya Salameh) Montero, MD and Michael Gustavo (Hillary Gerber) Montero; proud grandfather of Jacob Alexander and Samuel Joseph Wit and Alexander Renato and Isabella Catherine Montero. Visitation Monday, October 14, 2019, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, Oakbrook Terrace. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet Office of Development, 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
