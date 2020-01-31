Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Josef Chaba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josef Chaba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josef Chaba Obituary
Josef Chaba, 91. Beloved husband of the late Helen, nee Borgman; devoted father of Sy (Sandy) Chaba; will be deeply missed by extended family and close friends. Josef was a Holocaust survivor and a member of the US Army Reserves. He owned JC Chaba Hair Goods in Chicago and served many customers over the years. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Selfhelp Home, www.selfhelphome.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josef's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now