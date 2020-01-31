|
Josef Chaba, 91. Beloved husband of the late Helen, nee Borgman; devoted father of Sy (Sandy) Chaba; will be deeply missed by extended family and close friends. Josef was a Holocaust survivor and a member of the US Army Reserves. He owned JC Chaba Hair Goods in Chicago and served many customers over the years. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Selfhelp Home, www.selfhelphome.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020