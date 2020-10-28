JOSEF FRANC

Thank you Uncle Joe for teaching me some of life’s most important values and life lessons. When I look back on my childhood, you were one of the most caring, loving and kindest people I would ever have the privilege of knowing. Who, other than “Uncle Joe” would take in your wife’s brother and his entire family to live with your already large family and never did we hear a complaint, criticism or bad word. We were allowed to stay as long as we needed without question and we were treated as if we were your own. Observing how you gave unconditional love to your family showed me what I wanted in my own life. Thank you Uncle Joe for making my childhood better with your kindness, humor, generosity and love. You helped a little girl get through some of the toughest times of her life with grace and dignity. You are truly a gentle giant. You will forever be in my heart.

Maureen Schiesser

Family