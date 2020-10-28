JOSEF FRANC, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of Anne (nee McTighe); loving father of Helen (Frank) Jareczek, Josef (Linda), Susan (Steve) Atkins, Karen (Robert) Wilkosz, Anne Schoenhofen, James (Jennifer) & Michael (Natalie) Franc; dearest grandfather of Frank, Josef, Thomas, Eric, Amy, Daniel, James, Layna, Alex, Thomas, Sarah, Alora (Tyler) Schreiner, Brian, Cody, Christa, Josef, Michael & Sam; dear brother of Rosa Gingras, Marie McCalip, Kay (Jack) Taylor, Stefan (Shirley), Anton Franc & the late Georg Franc; dear great grandfather of Sofia Rose, Henry Karl & Antonio; fond uncle & great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, 3-7 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Please gather directly at St. Patricia Church Friday at 9:45 a.m. for the Funeral Mass. Registration mandatory. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of Post #0018 A.L., United Food & Commercial Local 734 Teamsters Union & Willow Springs Senior Club. www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
