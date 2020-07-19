Josef Nicholas Zumstein, 82, long time service professional at Chicago's Mid-America Club, formerly of Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, passed away peacefully at his home at Liberty Court Assisted Living in Dixon, IL. Born and raised in Lungern, Obwalden, Switzerland; worked as a restaurant waiter in Geneva, London, and Rio. Preceded in death by partner Paul A. Moebius. Survived by siblings Walter, Antoinette "Toni", and Robi Zumstein and goddaughter Cacilia (all of Switzerland), and by devoted friend Kevin Considine of Chicago and Dixon. Also preceded in death by siblings Marily and Albert Zumstein and parents Josef and Serafina (nee Amschwand) Zumstein. Interment of cremated remains, Thursday, July 23, 10:30am, Rosehill Cemetery, mausoleum terrace. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.