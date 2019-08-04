|
Joseph A. "Joe" Becia, age 91, World War II U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1967, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born on August 1, 1927 in Quincy Township, Houghton County, MI.
Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 10, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville with military honors to follow. Private entombment: All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019