Joseph A. Bickart
Age 83. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Bickart (nee Ollis). Devoted father of Anne (James) Ouradnik, Thomas Bickart, and Karen (John) Pucci. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Timothy, Kathleen, Kelly, Bryson, Kyle, Nick, Jake, and Luke. Loving brother of the late Lawrence, Joan, Norm, George, and Babe. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Thursday 8:15 am from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 9:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215, would be greatly appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708 857-7878.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral
08:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
