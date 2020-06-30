Age 83. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Bickart (nee Ollis). Devoted father of Anne (James) Ouradnik, Thomas Bickart, and Karen (John) Pucci. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Timothy, Kathleen, Kelly, Bryson, Kyle, Nick, Jake, and Luke. Loving brother of the late Lawrence, Joan, Norm, George, and Babe. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Thursday 8:15 am from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 9:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215, would be greatly appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708 857-7878.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.