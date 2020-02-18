Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Joseph Bria
Joseph Bria
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:15 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church

Joseph A. Bria

Joseph A. Bria Obituary
Joseph Anthony Bria of Brookfield, age 72. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Kathy; dear brother of Peter (late Laverne) Bria, Frances (late John) Bria and Anthony (Barbara) Bria; fond uncle and great-uncle of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Barbara Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to s Project () appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020
