Joseph A. Dawe, 93 years of age, at rest March 8, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Ann for over 68 years. Dear father of Gregory, Margaret (Mark) Strand, Timothy (Jann), Kimberly (Nick) Vertucci, Dennis (Cassie) and Deborah (Douglas) Capocci. Grandfather of 10. Great-grandfather of 9. Services are Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 8:45 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, March 12th from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Info at: 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019