Joseph A. Gattone, 95, of Warrenville, Beloved husband of the late Mary T. nee Rossi, for fifty-eight years; loving partner of Mary Mickel; devoted father of Mary Jo (Thomas) Galzin, Dr. Guy H. (Renée), Paul J. (Joy Soler), and Michael G. (Terri); proud grandfather of Anthony (Caroline), Nicholas (Sonya), Christopher (Ali Van Duzor), and Michael (Nicole) Galzin, Andrew Hise-Gattone, Dominic (fiancé Kelsey Andersen), Allison, Alexander, and Joseph Gattone, and Layah & Minnie Gattone-Soler; cherished son of the late Gaetano & Grace (nee Frattalone); fond brother of Josephine "Chickie" (the late Peter) Finocchairo and the late Grace Frattalone; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. He honorably served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus fourth degree. Visitation Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton (1 blk. East of Naperville Rd.). Additional visitation Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Irene Church, 28W 441 Warrenville Rd., Warrenville, IL. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to the Knights of Columbus of St. Irene. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019