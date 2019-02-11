|
|
Joseph A. "Joe" Harsa, Sr., age 81, U.S. Army veteran, of Plainfield, IL since 2000, a resident of Naperville, IL 1970-2000, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born on June 13, 1937 in Cleveland, OH.Joe retired as a Senior Buyer in 1993 after 30 years with Sears, Roebuck and Company.Visitation Thursday, February 14, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville, IL. Services will begin Friday, February 15, 9:15 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville. Future inurnment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019