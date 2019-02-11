Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Harsa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. "Joe" Harsa Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph A. "Joe" Harsa Sr. Obituary
Joseph A. "Joe" Harsa, Sr., age 81, U.S. Army veteran, of Plainfield, IL since 2000, a resident of Naperville, IL 1970-2000, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born on June 13, 1937 in Cleveland, OH.Joe retired as a Senior Buyer in 1993 after 30 years with Sears, Roebuck and Company.Visitation Thursday, February 14, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St, Naperville, IL. Services will begin Friday, February 15, 9:15 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville. Future inurnment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now