Joseph A. Orozco, beloved son of Joseph and Susan (nee Manzie); loving brother of Jennifer (Colin) Stauffer and Rachel Orozco; devoted grandson of Manuel Fabian Orozco and the late Sharon and the late Anthony and Lorraine Manzie; cherished nephew of Antoinette (John) Tenuta, Nicholas (Karen) Spagnoli, Manuel (Sheri) Orozco Jr., James (Rhonda) Orozco and Michael (Karen) Orozco; dear cousin, coach, teammate and friend to many. Visitation Sunday 12:00 Noon to 6:00 P.M. Funeral Service and interment private. Due to current health guidelines, we are limited to 10 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Masks and proper social distancing is required. The coffee lounge is not available for use so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Please omit flowers. Funeral info (708) 532-3100