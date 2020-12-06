Joseph A. Posledni age 79 of West Chicago, beloved husband for 55 years of Toni (nee Scrivani); devoted father of DeAnn (John) Carrington and Rocky (Ellen) Posledni; loving grandfather of Joseph, Cecilia, Andrew and John; dear brother of Joan Thiem and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday, 9:00 a.m from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. to Resurrection Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. During visiting hours, current state corona virus guidelines should be followed.