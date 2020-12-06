1/
Joseph A. Posledni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph A. Posledni age 79 of West Chicago, beloved husband for 55 years of Toni (nee Scrivani); devoted father of DeAnn (John) Carrington and Rocky (Ellen) Posledni; loving grandfather of Joseph, Cecilia, Andrew and John; dear brother of Joan Thiem and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday, 9:00 a.m from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. to Resurrection Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. During visiting hours, current state corona virus guidelines should be followed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral
09:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved