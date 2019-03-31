Home

Joseph A. Sinke

Joseph A. Sinke Obituary
Passed away 3-23-19 beloved husband of Nannette (Nee Liss). Loving father of Michael Sinke',cherished brother of Joanne ,Bob and brother inlaw of Mike and Michelle Loser,caring stepfather of Ken Nilson and Dawn Schintgen ,a proud uncle of Cathy, Sandy,Ed,and Dan,as well as a great uncle to Brian and Katie.Joe was a friend to so many wonderful people he met in life from his years in the Army, as a precinct capitan in the 45th ward , and as an engineer for the City of Chicago.He is preceded in death by his parents, Hall of Fame Bowler Joe Sinke and his mother Ann (Nee Pflaumer). Catholic Mass at St. Cornelius Church 5205 N Lieb Ave Chicago,Ill 60630 Saturday. April 6 at 12pm
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
