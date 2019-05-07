|
|
Joseph Adomaitis, age 84, U.S. Army veteran. Devoted father of Lisa Degen and Linda (Jim Serpico) Adomaitis. Many years of service with Alfred Benesch & Co.- Chicago. Joe was an avid Blackhawks fan and a regular golfer at Palos Hills and Water's Edge Golf Courses. Visitation Saturday 9 AM until time of service, 11 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019