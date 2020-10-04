Joseph Alaimo, age 90, of Lake Forest passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 12, 1930 to Mario and Damiana Alaimo in Chicago, Illinois. Joseph graduated from the University of Illinois with a BS in Economics and Finance in 1953 and a MS in Economics and Finance in 1954. He served as an officer in the US Army from 1954 through 1956. In 1958, he married Marilyn Kearns of Carmel, Indiana. From 1956 to 1994, Joe worked in investments and trust work at Continental Illinois Bank. He served as Chair of the Investment Committee for many years and traveled extensively in Europe and the Middle East to visit clients and to build the bank's presence in those regions. Following his retirement at age 65, he joined Lake Forest Bank and Trust, where he started its trust department. Later, he was Chair of the Trust Department of Wayne Hummer Investment Group, a division of Wintrust. Joseph served on many boards during his career including Wintrust Financial Corp, Loomis Sayles Investment Group, Heath Candy Company, Northwestern Steel and Wire Company, Lake Forest Library, and the University of Illinois YMCA. At St. Patrick Church of Lake Forest, IL, he was Chair of the Long Range Planning Committee which oversaw the design and construction of the beautiful new church. He also served on the Parish Council, Finance Committee, and the Men's Group and was an avid participant in the Scripture Group.Joseph and Marilyn shared 56 years together raising a family, traveling, gardening, and enjoying their grandchildren. As a lifelong learner, Joseph read extensively, completing the Classics curriculum of the University of Chicago. Joseph is survived by his three children Laura Alaimo Turansick, John (Claire) Alaimo and Katherine (William) Andersen and 8 treasured grandchildren, one great grandson and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn and his 4 siblings. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service and interment will be private. Family and friends are invited to join via livestream at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at www.asimplestreaming.com/alaimo
. For more information contact Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com
.