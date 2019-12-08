|
Joseph Albert Hollander, age 98, passed away in Glenview, IL with his sons Jon and David by his side on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was born on August 21, 1921 in Chicago, IL to Joseph A. Hollander and Ruth Hollander. Joseph attended Funston grade school, Lane Technical High School, Northwestern University and Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. Joseph proudly served in the US Navy with the rank of Lieutenant from 1941 to 1945. On June 16, 1948 he married Shirlee Jasper. Together they had a daughter and two sons. Joseph entered the family business of Hollander Storage & Moving, started by his grandfather and, along with his brother, ushered the company into a new era of trucking and warehousing. He and Shirlee enjoyed traveling & bike riding together as well as spending time with family. He is survived by his sons, Jon (Betty) and David (Sylvia); six grandchildren; his brother Richard Hollander, sister Mary Winter and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirlee and his daughter Nancy Paullin. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Edgebrook Lutheran Church, 5252 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, IL. The family will greet friends at church on Saturday from 9:30 am until time of service. No flowers, please.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019