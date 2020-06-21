Joseph Albert Krol
Joseph A. Krol recently died from a fatal cardiac incident in his home in Chicago at the age of 66. He was the son of Clara and Joseph, brother of Angela and John, and uncle to Claire and Thomas. Joe was a graduate of Gordon Technical H.S. and attended Wright Junior College. He will be remembered for his entertaining sense of humor and his passion for working with tools. Interment will be private.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
