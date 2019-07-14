|
|
Dr. Joseph Nolan, OD, age 93, beloved husband to the late Helen Louise (Kane) Nolan, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2017.
Loving father of John (Claudia) Nolan, Dan (Pat) Nolan, Mary Lou (Jeff) Forsythe and Diane (Paul) Magnuson. Lovingly missed and remembered by his 6 grandchildren and their spouses, and 10 great grandchildren. He was the best husband and father and also a great friend and role model to so many others. He practiced Optometry for 40 years and was especially proud to have served as a pilot in the U. S. Air Force during World War II. He was a wonderful, funny man and is remembered with much love and gratitude.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palos Hills. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 followed by a memorial mass.
Memorials to the are appreciated.
