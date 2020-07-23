1/1
Joseph Andrew Smoley
Joseph Andrew Smoley, 43, of Danbury, Connecticut, passed away on July 15, 2020. A native of Chicago, Joe served in the United States Marine Corps as a Designated Marksman for the Special Operations Antiterrorism Team, with deployments to Africa and the Middle East. After marrying the love of his life Sophia, they lived in Rye (NY), Greenwich (CT) and Danbury.

For the past 17 years, Joe led a highly successful career in Information Technology as a Network Engineer and Network Consultant for a number of leading companies. Most recently, he held the position of Lead Solutions Architect with Cisco Systems.

Joe was a self-proclaimed "gearhead" who had a soft spot for his canary yellow '93 Mustang 5.0. An avid bodybuilder and fitness enthusiast, he belonged to no fewer than four gyms. Joe was an unapologetic sci-fi fan, a voracious reader, and an eternal student who occupied himself during the quarantine by teaching himself Latin.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Sophia (née Zalios), mother Mary "Pumkin" Smoley and father Dennis Smoley, his beloved adult children, Jillian Smoley and Christian Smoley, brother William Smoley and his wife Michelle Griffin, sister Mary "Kattie" Colletti and her husband Frank Colletti, father-in-law Kostas "Charlie Zalios and mother-in-law Koula "Sandy" Zalios and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends.

Visitation, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60634, at 10am to 12pm. Memory Sharing Service at 11:30am during visitation.

With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation is limited to 50 people at a time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. All visitors entering the funeral home are required to wear a face covering.

In lieu of flowers or plants, donations in memory of Joseph Andrew Smoley can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

You may still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60634.

The family appreciates your sincere cooperation during these very challenging and different times. For additional clarification, please contact the funeral home, (773) 622-9300.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
JUL
25
Service
11:30 AM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
7736229300
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Your watch is over Marine, we will take over from here.
Semper Fi May you rest in Peace
FRANK E JOHNSTON
Served In Military Together
