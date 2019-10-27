Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
Elmwood Park, IL
View Map
Entombment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery
Palatine, IL
View Map
Joseph Anthony Abbatecola Obituary
Joseph Anthony Abbatecola of Elmhurst, 51; Devoted husband of Roseanne nee Saccaro; Loving father of Anthony and Mia; Beloved son of Victoria nee Campanella and the late Phillip Abbatecola; Loving brother of Susan Tarolla-Shoup (nee Abbatecola); Dear son-in-law of Lorraine (the late Gene) Saccaro and brother-in-law of Michelle (John) Marin; Dear uncle, of Robert, John, Dominic, Nicolas and Vincent; Fond nephew, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Monday Oct. 28th from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service begins Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home proceeding to St. Celestine Church in Elmwood Park for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family to assist with Anthony and Mia's education. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
