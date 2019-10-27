|
Joseph Anthony Abbatecola of Elmhurst, 51; Devoted husband of Roseanne nee Saccaro; Loving father of Anthony and Mia; Beloved son of Victoria nee Campanella and the late Phillip Abbatecola; Loving brother of Susan Tarolla-Shoup (nee Abbatecola); Dear son-in-law of Lorraine (the late Gene) Saccaro and brother-in-law of Michelle (John) Marin; Dear uncle, of Robert, John, Dominic, Nicolas and Vincent; Fond nephew, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Monday Oct. 28th from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service begins Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home proceeding to St. Celestine Church in Elmwood Park for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family to assist with Anthony and Mia's education. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019