Our family and community sadly lost a pillar on April 14th, when Dr. Joseph Anthony Bongiorno, Sr.; 78, psychiatrist; of Chicago's Lakeview area; passed away due to COVID-19 at St. Joseph Hospital, where he was carefully attended to by his colleagues.
Born in Monroe, WI, Joe earned his B.S. at Xavier and his medical degree from University of Wisconsin. He served as a U.S. Air Force Medical Corps officer before starting his own psychiatric practice.
Joe's twinkling eyes, lovable smile, kind nature and sense of humor will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with- family, friends and patients alike. He touched so many lives with his lifelong dedication to helping others.
Loving father of Madeleine, Joseph, Jr. , Catherine, and Carlo Bongiorno. Proud grandfather of Justin Kelly and Taylor, Giuseppe, and Marco Bongiorno; brother of Marilyn Doherty, Carolyn Sellman, Michelle Bongiorno, and Margaret Mackey.
Dear friend and relative of Joann Bongiorno, Michelle Doherty and Chuck Doherty.
Preceded in death by partner Linda Fischer; parents Felix Joseph Bongiorno, Sr. and Helen Marcella Bongiorno; and siblings Felix, Jr. and Diane Bongiorno.
A memorial mass will be held when circumstances allow. If you wish to be notified of the event, send an email to [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to
AMITA Health Foundation: https://www.amitahealth.org/patient-resources/giving/make-a-gift/
Gifts can be noted "In memory of Joseph Bongiorno to Saint Joseph Chicago Behavior Health."
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020