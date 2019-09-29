|
Oct.1,1955-Sept.17,2019. Joe passed away at 2:45am with his son Joe Jr. and his daughter-in-law Leanne Howard by his side. He is the son of Gerry and Carol Howard. Joe leaves behind his son Joe Howard jr. his daughter in law Leanne Howard and 2 grandchildren Brianna (18), Jackie (13).He was a kind and caring grandfather and hardworking man, my dad was always there for Leanne, Brianna, Jackie and I. He will be greatly missed, and he will never be forgotten. I am proud to call him my Dad, and I am thankful for the memories we all made together. I wish we had just one more day. I love you Dad and miss you so much.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019