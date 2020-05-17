Joseph Anthony Mazzocchi Sr., 73, a resident of Tucson, AZ and formerly of Round Lake Beach, passed away May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born May 3, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Nick and Jean Mazzocchi. Joseph was retired from Teamsters Local 705 and 301. He owned his own company JAM Construction and he and his wife were the original owners of The Cedar Café in Round Lake Beach. Joseph is survived by his wife of 23 years, Gail (nee: Siekierski), his children Michael (Jillian) Mazzocchi and Brian Mazzocchi, his grandsons Michael, Brian Jr., and Frankie Mazzocchi, his granddaughters Taylor, Briana, and Nicolette Mazzocchi, his great-grandchild Valentine Odalski, his sister Mary (Tom) Szczech, his sister-in-law Karen Mazzocchi, and his many in-laws, nieces and nephews, and his Nebraska family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Joseph Anthony Mazzocchi Jr., and his brother Nicky J. Mazzocchi. A drive thru visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:00am with a private funeral service at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. The interment will be held following the private service at the funeral home at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.