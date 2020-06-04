Joseph Anthony O'Brien. Age 92. U.S. Army Veteran Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Bette. Loving father of Gerry (Tracy) O'Brien, Bob (Donna) O'Brien, Peggy (Martin) Flood, Mary Beth O'Brien, Eileen O'Brien (Chuck Dervarics), Joe (Lisa) O'Brien and Colleen O'Brien (Jamie Merisotis). Proud "Papa" of Tim, Ellen, Bobby and Jack O'Brien, Matt Flood, Kylie Rivet Flood, Kelly and Audrey Dervarics, Keelyn and Kaleigh O'Brien, Ben and Elizabeth Merisotis. Great papa to Hailey Morris and Matthew Flood. Due to Covid-19 virus, services and Interment will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Honor Flight Chicago @www.honorflightchicago.org/donate appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.