Joseph Anthony Schiller
1941 - 2020
Mr. Joseph "Joe" Anthony Schiller, of Homosassa, FL, died on October 13th, 2020 at the age of 79. Joe was born on February 23rd, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois and spent the majority of his childhood in Skokie, IL. In 1967, Joe married Jill Gonda and moved to Deerfield, IL, and the couple had two sons. Joe balanced his time between working for the family business, traveling to his boys hockey tournaments, playing golf, 16-inch softball, racquetball, and spending time at his lake house with family and friends in Whitewater, WI. Once his boys had grown, Joe and Jill moved to Gurnee, IL for 25 years and then to their dream house and warm weather in Homosassa, FL for the past 5 years. Joe will be loved and missed by surviving wife of 53 years, Jill, son Mike and his wife Gail and son JJ and his partner Josie; and granddaughters Annika and Julia. At Joe's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabeties.org).


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
