Joseph Tucci was born on October 25, 1948 in Chicago, IL. He left our world on August 20, 2019. Joseph was the eldest son of the late Anthony and Mafalda Tucci. Joseph dedicated his life to teaching literature and drama in the CPS school system for 38 years. He had a passion for the arts, especially movies and theatre. He is remembered by his two brothers David (Joni) and James (Mary Jane) Tucci and their families, comprising eleven nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Donations can be made in Joseph's name to the LGBT Business Foundation of Illinois. 773-303-0167 http://lgbtcc.com/foundation/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
