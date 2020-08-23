1/1
Joseph B. K. Apea
1930 - 2020
On Friday, August 7, 2020, Joseph B. K. Apea (Joe), a long-time resident of Park Forest, IL, passed away suddenly at age 89. Joe was born on August 19, 1930 (1932), in Ghana, West Africa, to Joseph B. K. Appiah and Nancy Norman. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Agnes J. Hinson Apea, and second wife, Elizabeth Hammond-Apea. Joe made his career as a licensed civil and structural engineer and launched the first black civil engineering firm in Illinois. A sports enthusiast, he excelled in tennis and soccer. He enjoyed music, arts, and travel, and had a keen interest in world events and politics. Joe lived as a devout Christian. Grateful for having shared his life are his daughters, Kathleen, Adwoa, Abena, and Akua Apea, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two stepsons, several nieces, nephews, and friends and colleagues throughout the world. The family will honor Joseph B. K. Apea, with a virtual 90th Birthday Celebration on Sunday, August 23, 2020.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
