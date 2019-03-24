Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Joseph Madden
Joseph C. Madden Obituary
Joseph C. Madden, age 90, of Evanston, IL and formerly of Hinsdale, IL. Founder and owner of Joe Madden Ford in Downers Grove, IL from 1964 to 2000. Beloved husband for 62 years to Kathleen Madden nee Connor. Loving father of Eileen, Francis (Brenda), Nancy, the late Brian and James. Dear grandfather of Lily, Joseph, Nicholas, Sean and Patrick. Devoted son of the late Joseph and Lily Madden nee Rafferty. Fond brother of Mary (the late Jim) Garrity, Geri (the late Larry) Kidd, Theresa and the late Thomas Bernard Madden. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5545 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60640. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 or WITS (witschicago.org) Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
