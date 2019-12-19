Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 W. 111th St.
Chicago Ridge, IL
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 W. 111th St.
Chicago Ridge, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th Street,
Palos Hills, IL
Joseph C. Massaro

Joseph C. Massaro Obituary
Joseph C. Massaro, age 80, at rest December 16, 2019; Beloved husband of Joyce Massaro; Loving father of Mary Eileen (John) Gerrard, Joseph Massaro, Kristina Massaro, and Anthony Massaro; Grandfather of Danielle, Jordan and Jenna; Dear brother of Charles (Theresa) Massaro; Eileen Ferro, and Donna (Frank) Krzanik; Loving son of the late Jenny Garafolo (nee Tirrito) and step son of the late Sam Garafolo; Dearest brother in-law of Tom (Lynn) Russell, William (Marianne), Joanne Histed, and John (Jean) Russell; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Saturday, December 21, 2019 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Lymphoma Research Foundation; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
