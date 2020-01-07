|
Joseph C. Palazzolo. Beloved husband of Maribeth McCaw & the late Alice Palazzolo nee Joy. Loving son of the late Joseph & Frances Palazzolo. Loving father of Joseph D. (Judy) Palazzolo, Michael Palazzolo, John (Christine) Palazzolo, Mark (Christina) Palazzolo, Anthony (Christina) Palazzolo, & Frank Palazzolo. Dear stepfather of Melanie (John) DalPonte, Marjorie (Baker) McCaw-Murphy, & Marissa McCaw. Proud grandfather of Nicole, John, Dominic, Geovanni, Hannah, Catherine, Madison, Abigal, Anthony, Wyatt and the late Michael Joseph. Cherished brother of the late Mary (Paul) Malzone, Rose Palazzolo, Charles Palazzolo, Jean (Vince) Perri, & Josie (Ed) DuTemple. Loving uncle of Ginger Groebe and many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St Germaine Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00pm. Former member of the Ford City Sertoma Club. Former member of the Old Neighborhood Italian American Club. Graduate of Onarga Military Academy, 1954. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020