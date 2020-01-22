|
Age 68, of Frankfort, formerly of South Holland; born and raised in South Deering, passed away on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at his home in Frankfort. Joe is survived by his family, beloved wife of 47 years, Sandra A. Recendez (Golob), loving father of Joseph E. (Michelle) Recendez, Victoria A. (Justin) Peppin, devoted grandpa of Alessandra Recendez, Anthony Recendez, Austin Peppin, Aidan Peppin, dear brother of Annie (Marwan) Alnimri, Kathy Arlow, Tina (Randy) Heth, Henry (Connie) Recendez Jr. and cherished uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Mary Lou Recendez (DePozo). Joe retired from Local #17 Heat & Frost Insulators Union. He was a former member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in South Holland and football coach. Joe served as a past president of the South Holland Little League Baseball program as well as being a baseball coach for Mount Carmel High School. Joe was a lifelong University of Notre Dame football fan and a member of the Venerables Golf League at Green Garden Country Club. Family will receive friends, at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Monday, January 27th, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In memory of Joe; any financial gifts received will be added to the college funds for his grandchildren. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020