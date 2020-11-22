Joseph C. Stoesser Jr., age 90 of Palatine, Illinois and and Tucson, Arizona. Dear husband of Ellen. Beloved father of Joseph Stoesser III, James Stoesser, Leslie Conklin, Cheryl (David) Trovillion, and Carol (Ted) Vandersnick. Dear Grandfather of Jennifer, James, Brittney, Alexandra, Cassandra, Kourtnie and Kaylee. Great Grandfather of eight. Joe worked at Canteen Corporation for almost 40 years and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish of Tucson. Funeral services held privately. Interment private at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com