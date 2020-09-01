Joseph Calandra

Dearly Beloved Husband of Kathleen; Loving Father of Jessica (Greg), Tom (Amy), Lauren, Christina (John), Jeff (Jessie), Carolyn (Kris), Frank, Laura (the late Joel); Beloved Son of the late Thomas and Lola Calandra; Fond Grandfather of Brittani, Dominique, Autumn, Karys, Brooklyn, Drea, Kai, Devyn, and Lillian; Dear Brother of Grace (Pat), Alice (Joe), and Mary; Loving Uncle, Cousin, and friend of many. Interment Private. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. Please visit Joseph's tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net