Joseph Calandra

Dearly Beloved Husband of Kathleen; Loving Father of Jessica (Greg), Tom (Amy), Lauren, Christina (John), Jeff (Jessie), Carolyn (Kris), Frank, Laura (the late Joel); Beloved Son of the late Thomas and Lola Calandra; Fond Grandfather of Brittani, Dominique, Autumn, Karys, Brooklyn, Drea, Kai, Devyn, and Lillian; Dear Brother of Grace (Pat), Alice (Joe), and Mary; Loving Uncle, Cousin, and friend of many. Interment Private. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Please visit Joseph's tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
