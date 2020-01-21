|
Joseph E. Carey, longtime resident of Northbrook, passed away on January 18, 2020 at age 62. Joe was born to Edward and Catherine Carey in Westchester. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Notre Dame and the University of Chicago and had a distinguished career in healthcare technology. Always quick to smile, Joe will be remembered for his compassion and never-ending enthusiasm. A lifelong Notre Dame and Cubs fan, there's nothing he enjoyed more than a big gathering of loved ones, friends, and strangers he'd soon turn into friends. With each family vacation enjoyed, high school athletic event attended, and weeknight phone call answered, Joe reminded his family every day that he felt so fortunate to have them and cared so deeply about everything in their lives. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy; his beloved sons, Ryan (Jillian), Kyle and Patrick; his dear sisters Mary Kate (Jim), Sheila (Rein), and Susan (Brad), and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be missed by many and loved forever. Visitation Thursday, January 23, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass, Friday January 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Avenue, Northbrook, IL 60062. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting cancer research by making a donation to Stand Up To Cancer, www.standuptoconcer.org
www.donnellanfuneral.com
