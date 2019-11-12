|
Joseph Casto. U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband of Janet nee VanDekreke. Loving father of David J. (Regina) Casto & Jason D. (Maureen) Casto. Cherished grandfather of Makayla & Connor. Dear brother of Frank (Tish) Casto & Mary Ann (Paul) Junkroski. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, to St. Terrence Church, Alsip, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019