Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Terrence Church
Alsip, IL
View Map
Resources
Joseph Casto

Joseph Casto Obituary
Joseph Casto. U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband of Janet nee VanDekreke. Loving father of David J. (Regina) Casto & Jason D. (Maureen) Casto. Cherished grandfather of Makayla & Connor. Dear brother of Frank (Tish) Casto & Mary Ann (Paul) Junkroski. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, to St. Terrence Church, Alsip, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019
