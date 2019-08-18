|
|
Fr. Joseph Connolly, SVD, 86, Born January 9, 1933, Melrose, MA, at rest August 10, 2019. Loving son of the late William and Catherine (nee Brennan) Connolly. Visitation, Wednesday, August 21, 9 a.m.; until time of Funeral Mass, at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Word Residence. 1901 Waukegan Rd. Techny . Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made in Fr. Connolly's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019