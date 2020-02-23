|
Joseph (Bud) Cromer, 92, of Sun Prairie, WI, formerly of Park Ridge, IL, passed away on Tues. Feb 18, 2020 at U W University Hospital in Madison, WI surrounded by his loving, heartbroken family. Joe was preceded in death by Shirley, his wife of 69 years; and his brother, Al Cromer. He is survived by: children Susan (Bob) Volenec, Randy Cromer, John (Kathy) Cromer; grandchildren Matt (Becky) Volenec, Laurel (Nick) White, Neysa (Steve) King; great-grandchildren Maya, Camryn, Joe Volenec Easton, Karley White; brother Bob (Helen) Cromer; and 13 nieces and nephews. Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-9054. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020