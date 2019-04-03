|
|
Joseph D'Attomo, age 80. Loving husband of Irena D'Attomo nee Koc and the late Phyllis D'Attomo nee Choss; loving father of Susan D'Attomo and John D'Attomo; Loving step-father of Robert and Roddy Zukowski; Beloved son of the late Nicola and Prudenza D'Attomo nee Grande; fond grandfather of Joseph and Eleanor D'Attomo; Step-grandfather of Gabriel, Camilla, Emily, and Christian; dear brother of Peter (Kathy) D'Attomo, and the late Muzio, Anna, Maria, and Lena; fond uncle of nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday April 4, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Friday 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to Our Lady Mother of the Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Burial at Maryhill Cemetery. For info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019