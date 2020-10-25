1/1
Joseph D. Peltier
1939 - 2020
Joseph D. Peltier, age 81, of Louisiana, previously of Kansas City, MO, died on October 17, 2020 in Chicago, IL, where he lived for the past four and a half years with his wife and daughter. He is survived by his wife Margie; daughter Michelle; son Keith; brothers Cleo, Hugh, and Glen; sister Birdie; grandchildren Gary Blanks and Nancy Blanks; and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews all over the country. Joseph was born August 9, 1939 he served in the military and worked at the Post Office for over 50 years. Funeral Mass Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60610. Due to social distancing requirements, please visit www.michalikfuneralhome.com/obituary/joseph-peltier for links to Mass registration, live streaming options, and in lieu of flowers memorial donations to Holy Name Cathedral Liturgy Department. For further information 312-421-0936.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Name Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
