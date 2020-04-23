|
|
Joseph David Contreras, Veteran of the US Army and the Korean War. Beloved husband of Betty J. nee: Novak; loving father of David J. (Eva), Barbara J. (Kenneth) Rose, James P., John M. (Constance), Mark J. and Thomas J. (Norma); devoted grandfather of Matthew, Desiree, Adam, Emily, Dustyn, Ian, Samuel, Diana and Raul and great grandfather of Ryan, Nicholas and Kelsey; fond brother of the late Ellenore (Charles) Serum; brother-in-law of Jay (Judy), Bob (Sally), Don (Socorra) and the late Ron (Phyllis) and Shirley (Stanley); uncle of Sandra, Carol, Janice and the whole Colorado family, Kim, Christy, Steve, Jennifer, Charisse, Mike, Randy, Todd, Gregory, Andrea, Vicky and all their extended children. Joe got a job in the mailroom at Milwaukee Road to take Betty his future wife to her prom, He stayed at Milwaukee Road till he retired. He loved Betty with loving devotion. Raised 6 children in faith as a longtime parishioner of St. Benedict Parish. He enjoyed his childhood in the old neighborhood of Chicago Ave/Noble St. and Holy Trinity High School. Joe was a humble modest family man. All services are private and there will be a Memorial Mass at a future date. Arrangements by Grein Funeral Directors 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020