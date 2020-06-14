Joseph Dennis Obenberger
Attorney at Law, age 66 of Highwood, IL. At Peace in Christ June 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann nee: Matejov. Loving father of Joseph "Joey" and Max. A memorial mass was celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Saint Eugene Church, Fox Point, WI. Contributions to the Saint James Food Pantry, C/O Saint James Church, 134 North Avenue, Highwood, IL 60040 would be appreciated. Info: SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood, IL 847-432-3878


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
