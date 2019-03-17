|
Joseph G. Dooley, age 69, of Roselle and formerly of Chicago and St. Paul, MN. Loving father of Laura M. (Brian) Schofield and Jennifer J. (Thomas) Wiley. Dear grandfather of Austin (Menley), Amanda, Ariel, Ayden, Angelina and Thomas. Loving son of Lucile G. and the late Frank P. Dooley. Dear brother of Patricia Koehn, Kathleen (Terry Moore) Dooley-Moore and Barbara (Edward) Murphy. Dear uncle Erin, Allison, Christopher and Colleen. Joseph was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 73 & 10. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He loved being a Chicago Bears fan and fun with family on Lake Red Stone. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of the memorial service at Noon at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral and Cremation Service, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019