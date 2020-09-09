Joseph E. Darby, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6th, 2020. Joe was born in Chicago on June 26, 1929, and was preceded in death by his loving wife Elaine, who passed in 2016. Joe and Elaine ran a very successful sailboat dealership in Chicago for over 30 years, and Joe remained an avid sailor his entire life. He was loved and respected by his peers in the business, as well as by the many customers he serviced. Joe had resided in an assisted living facility in Chicago, and was among close friends when he passed away. He will be missed by his friends both in and out of the boat business.
Visitation will be on Friday, September, 11, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kolbus-May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Chapel service will be at 11:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info, 773-774-3232 or kolbusmayfh.com
.