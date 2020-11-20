Joseph E. Franger, MD, age 79, of Moorestown, NJ, formerly of Chicago, IL; Mount Prospect, IL; and Green Lake WI, passed away on November 17, 2020.
Joe was born on September 27, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Evgen and Margaret (nee Bowser) Franger. He graduated from Villanova University in 1963, and Jefferson Medical College in 1967. He served in the Navy as a Medical Battalion Officer with the US Marines in Vietnam from 1968 – 1970. He started medical practice in 1977 in Arlington Heights, IL, and practiced full-time until he retired to Green Lake, WI, where he continued practicing part-time at Ripon Hospital until moving to New Jersey in 2017.
Joe is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ellen (Burns) Franger; his daughter, Dr. Margaret M. Franger and her husband, Dr. Frank L. Urbano of Riverton, NJ; his son Joseph of Seattle, WA; his son Peter of Moorestown, NJ; and his son Andrew and his wife Anne of Northbrook, IL. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Maddie, Gigi and Immy Urbano, all of Riverton, NJ; and Andrew (AJ) Franger, of Northbrook, IL. He is survived by 2 sisters, Margaret Harper, of Rancho Mirage, CA, and Susan Singleton and her husband Peter, of Bluffton, SC.
He will be lovingly remembered by the many relatives, friends, colleagues, and patients whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to St. Joseph Services, 1501 N. Oakley Blvd, Chicago, IL 60622, www.stjosephservices.org
.