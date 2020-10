Joseph E Glass was a sweet, loving, and kind man. He was the definition of a nice guy. He will be greatly missed, the joy and light that he gave unselfishly to others was a rare find. His yearly visits to Delaware were filled with memories that will not be forgotten. Joseph was a loyal family member and friend. May God comfort you all in this time of great loss. The world needs much more of the love and kindness he shared with everyone he met. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of loss. I hope you will cherish all the happy memories you have of Joe. We will.

Kim Allen

Family