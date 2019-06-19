Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
More Obituaries for Joseph Kozak
Joseph E. Kozak

Joseph E. Kozak Obituary
Kozak , Joseph E. Died peacefully at Rainbow Hospice on June 14. Loving husband of the late Carol (nee Sowizrol). The most amazing dad of Kelly (Michael) and Kevin (Nicole). Proud Grampy to Theodora and Olivia. Cherished brother to George, the late Justin, Dennis, Paul, John, and Robert. Beloved uncle of many. Memorial Mass Friday, 10 am at St Cornelius Church 5430 W. Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60630. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Salvation Army. For information please call 847-6851002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
