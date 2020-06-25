Joseph E. Langhamer of Darien, Illinois for 85 years. Born May 8, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois (Native of Bridgeport) and died June 22, 2020 in Hinsdale, Illinois. He is survived by his wife Collette M. Langhamer, son Joseph C. Langhamer wife Judy, son David W. Langhamer wife Dawn, daughter Janice M. (Bingaman) husband Rick, son Mark S. Langhamer wife Renee (deceased), daughter Jacqueline A. (Corcoran) husband Scott, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother Ronald wife Karen, sister Clarice (Hofer) husband Fred. Attended St. Bridget's grammar school, De La Salle Institute where he excelled as a baseball player, following high school was drafted by the Detroit Tigers and also played for the Washington Senators AAA baseball, worked as an engineer with Cook County Highway Department, during the 1960's through the 1980's worked as a Business Representative for Plumber's Union Local 130 (27 Years) and served as Chairman of the Building Trades Safety Committee and worked as the Assistant Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Transportation. Joseph and his wife Collette enjoyed their retirement at their country house in Lake Shelbyville, Illinois, fishing, boating and enjoying the outdoors. Joseph was a devout lifelong practicing Catholic. Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church and interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home in Downers Grove 630-964-6500





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store