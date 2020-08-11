1/2
Joseph E. Tierney
Joseph Tierney, age 96, U.S Army Veteran World War II, of Westmont, formerly of Chicago, beloved husband of the late Jeanne Tierney nee Montgomery; loving father of Mary Jeanne (Gerald) Pazin, Joseph Jr. (Sharon), Timothy (Norene) and Maureen (John) Drahos; proud grandfather of Jerry (Luci), Michael (Becca) Pazin and Tricia Kovacs, Katie, Kevin and Brian Tierney, Kathleen (Mike) Julius, Tim and Patrick Tierney and Megan Drahos and Amy (Alan) Broaddus; great grandfather of 14; caring uncle to many nieces and nephews; father-in-law of the late Linda Tierney. Joseph was a 70 - year member of Local#150, International Union of Operating Engineers, Retired City of Chicago Department of Public Works, an Active Member of Senior Community of Westmont. A private family visitation and service will be held at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Chicagoland. Info 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
