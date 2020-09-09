Joseph Edward Farrell, Jr., of Oak Lawn, IL passed peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, September 7, 2020. Joe was at peace and surrounded with love from his wife and children.
Born in Chicago to Joe and Rita Farrell, he was the second of six siblings; and was raised with love among multiple cousins (King's, Bush's, Farrell's). A graduate of St Kilian's grade school, he is still noted as the all-time favorite student of Sister John Norton. While at Mendel High School, the legend of Joe grew on the ballfields of the south side. Proudly winning the 1957 City Football Championship with the Mendel Monarchs, he then went on to continue his football and academic career at the University of Notre Dame; an opportunity that forged a lifelong legacy with the Fighting Irish. During a storied career at Notre Dame, where he was honored in "A Tradition of Excellence" as one of their finest running backs, he relished playing with many lifelong friends and for legendary coach Ara Parseghian. Knee injuries prevented Joe from furthering his football career, but it did not stop him from furthering his legend at Notre Dame, only this time it was outside the stadium, hosting the most welcoming tailgate parties with his wife Joan. These tailgates attracted fans and friends from around the world who knew they would always be welcomed, fed, and entertained! Upon graduation, Joe began his next lifelong relationship with Central Steel & Wire Co, where he worked until he retired more than 42 years later. His sales career also allowed him to spend time enjoying his other love, golf. Tearing up the greatest courses with his infamous Bullseye putter, he was never more at home than he was both on the course or in the locker room of his favorite club, Butterfield.
For all of Joe's accomplishments and loves, there were none greater, longer, or more heartfelt that his marriage to his wife of 56 years and girlfriend of over 62 years, Joan (Trilla). Joe and Joan set down roots on the great block of Kolmar Ave. in the parish of St. Catherine of Alexandria; where they lovingly raised their five kids and joyously welcomed nine grandchildren. A loving uncle to many, the pride Joe took in his family and extended family was rivaled by nothing. Favorite memories of the family always include trips to his second home on Siesta Key, Florida. Ever supportive of his children in all their endeavors, he often volunteered to coach their many teams to spend time with them and mentor other kids from the neighborhood. He elevated his enthusiasm another level in spoiling his grand kids and being an ever-present member of their lives. Designated as "Pops" by Lauren and Alyssa Brown, his fast smile, engaging stories and generous nature made him the perfect "Pops" to every kid he met.
A friend to everyone, quick with a smile and a warm handshake, Joe was never short of stories to share and he never let the truth get in the way of a good one. Comfortable in a boardroom or a locker room, his stories always brought laughter and admiration; and they always ended with a new friendship.
Joe is survived by his wife Joan; his five children and nine grandchildren: Jodi Farrell; Joe and Colleen Farrell (Danny, Will, Eleanor, George); Magan Farrell; Gina and Maurice O'Connor (Joe, Michael); John and Becca Farrell (Owen, Maeve, Jack); and siblings: Peggy (Bill) Duffy, Kevin (Kathy) Farrell, Colleen (Bill) Coughlin. Joe was preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Rita Farrell; and siblings: Florita (Ed) Bohan and Gene (Kathy) Farrell.
Visitation Thursday, September 10th, from 4PM-8PM at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL. Private Funeral Mass due to Covid Protocols on Friday, September 11th, at 10:30AM at St. Catherine of Alexandria will be live streamed at www.memorialslive.com/farrell
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Catherine of Alexandria in Oak Lawn, IL.
For Information: 708-422-2700 orwww.curleyfuneralhome.com