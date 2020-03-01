Home

Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
8:45 AM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Army Trail Rd and Gary Ave
Bloomingdale, IL
View Map

Joseph Edward Majkszak

Joseph Edward Majkszak Obituary
Joseph E. Majkszak age 72. Beloved husband of Lucy. Loving father of Katie, Adrienne (Frank) Carello, Carolyn (Kevin) Stott. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Kyle, Annabelle and Alex. Fond brother of Robert (Christine) and Madeleine (Robert) Bogdanowicz. Many other relatives and friends. Funeral prayers Tuesday 8:45 AM from Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave Carol Stream, IL to St. Isidore Catholic Church Army Trail Rd and Gary Ave Bloomingdale for Mass 9:30 AM.Visitation Monday 3-8 PM. Interment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton. 630-510-0044
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
