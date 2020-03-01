|
Joseph E. Majkszak age 72. Beloved husband of Lucy. Loving father of Katie, Adrienne (Frank) Carello, Carolyn (Kevin) Stott. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Kyle, Annabelle and Alex. Fond brother of Robert (Christine) and Madeleine (Robert) Bogdanowicz. Many other relatives and friends. Funeral prayers Tuesday 8:45 AM from Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave Carol Stream, IL to St. Isidore Catholic Church Army Trail Rd and Gary Ave Bloomingdale for Mass 9:30 AM.Visitation Monday 3-8 PM. Interment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton. 630-510-0044
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020